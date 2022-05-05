Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating

L-R Laryea Kingston, Danlad Ibrahim, Dickson Afoakwa, Emmanuel Nettey, Richard Kingson

In countries where age documents are difficult to verify, some footballers turn to fabricate their age. Whereas it is true that player falsifies their ages, sometimes people accuse players of age cheating judging on their stature.

In African football, specifically Ghana, players are mostly accused of age cheating predominantly based on their stature or appearance.



Here are five Ghanaian players who have been accused of cheating



Danlad Ibrahim



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has played all levels of the Ghana National team.



Danlad burst onto the scenes in 2017 when he made his competitive appearance for the Ghana U-17 team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.



The then 15-year-old became the talk of the town. Many argued that he looked older than his age and until today, many still doubt the now 20-year-old's age.



Emmanuel Nettey



Emmanuel Nettey is another mentioned when talking about Ghanaian players who have suffered age cheating accusations.



After signing for Hearts of Oak in 2020, the player got ridiculed on social media after a report claimed he was 18 years.

Nettey later reacted to the accusations and opened up about his age.



"I think people have their opinions of whatever they think. My club knows the age I'm using to play so if somebody's opinion should really get to me I think it's going to affect me and we know how negative vibes actually move on in Ghana so that is something I really don't want to talk about," he told TV 3 Ghana.



"I am not 18 years. I am 23 years old," he clarified.



Richard Kingston



In 2013,former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson was accused of age cheating.



Former Ghana FA chairman, Nyaho Tamakloe accused Kingson of age cheating.



“My experience as a medical doctor clearly tells me he Richard Kingson is way above the age he claims he is,” Tamakloe said as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com in 2013.



“This man has played with most of the retired footballers and he still says he is 35 years old?



“ I as a medical doctor know it's false. He should leave the younger ones to do the job and call it a day with the Black Stars.”

Confederations of African Football(CAF) released a statement on October 7, 2013, to clarify rubbish the allegations.



“Indeed, there has been no such correspondence from Caf in that regard, and any such report lacks credibility and is totally false.



Our record indicates that the date of birth of Richard Kingson is 13 June 1978, and that reflects all in our official document,” a Caf statement said.



Laryea Kingston



In 2010, former Ghana Football Association chairman, Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe accused Laryea Kington and other former Black Stars players of age cheating.



The former Hearts of Oak midfielder in an interview with BBC debunked the accusations and dared Tamakloe to prove his allegations.



"I am 29 and I am going to turn 30 in November," he told BBC Scotland as quoted by myjoyonline.com.



"The Ghana FA were the ones who made my first passport for me to travel to international tournaments.



"Yesterday, I had a phone call from someone saying that there's an article in one of the Ghana newspapers saying that the former boss of the federation says that me and Essien and some other players are lying over our age."

"If he thinks we are lying about our age, he should come out and show us proof that we are 42 or 62."



"I started playing international football when I was 15 years and I remember back in the days before I was selected to the national Under-15, we played youth football and, before you get qualified for that tournament, you have to have your birth certificate and everything."



Dickson Afoakwa



Asante Kotoko announced the signing of Dickson Afoakwah in October 2021, a three-year deal.



Media reports on the new signing stated that the player is 23-year-old, which spark doubts among Ghana football fans who claimed the player looks older than his age.



Afoakwa turned 24 on April 26, 2022.



Below are some reactions about Dickson Afoakwaa's age





