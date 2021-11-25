Five Ghanaian young players who are set to take world football by storm

AS Roma striker Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan

Ghana has a history of producing world class talents

Felix Afena-Gyan is the latest of such sensational players



Kamaldeen Sulemana is also making waves in France



AS Roma teenager Afena-Gyan has become the latest Ghanaian football sensation, earning plaudits from across the world for his outstanding performance in their game against Genoa.



The youngster steered home a Henrikh Mkhitaryan pass before scoring a belter with an incredible bender to win the game for Mourinho.



Not only did he get praised for the goals but he also became the owner of an $800 sneakers gifted him by his coach Jose Mourinho.



As the positive vibes around Felix Afena-Gyan continues, GhanaWeb takes a look at four other Ghanaian youngsters with the world at their feet.

Kamaldeen Sulemana



Kamaldeen needs no introduction after his exploits in the French Ligue 1 this season. The former Nordsdjaelland winger has been a hit for Rennes.



His form has seen him being rated above the likes of Messi, Mbappe and other stars as the best dribbler in the French Ligue.



At the international level, he is gradually creating a spot as an integral member of the Black Stars, having impressed in his opening three games for Ghana.



Fatau Issahaku

Fatau was the biggest name for Ghana’s side that won the 2020 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations and has shown that his performance in that tournament was not a fluke.



At 17, Issahaku is already a Black Stars player, having featured for the team a couple of times.



Aside from the skills he is blessed with, he also has a powerful left foot reminiscent of Sulley Muntari.



The Dreams FC forward has been linked with some big clubs including Liverpool, Porto among others.







Isaac Oppong

They call him Sunyani Neymar and he is no hype. He is a youngster with a bag of skills and tricks up his sleeve and defenders who have encountered him in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League would attest to that.



Talk of pace, strength, precision and trickery and he’s got it all. In four games for Kumasi Asante Kotoko he has scored three and assisted two for the current league leaders.



The 18-year-old forward joined the Porcupine Warriors from Division Two side Bectero Sassana on a four-year contract ahead of this season.



He bagged 22 goals and made 11 assists in 17 games last season.



Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye



The 20-year-old fullback was a member of the Ghana squad that won the Under-20 AFCON and has been tipped for great things.

The Great Olympics defender is currently on trial at Basel after impressing for Accra Great Olympics last season.



He also played a vital role for Olympics who finished in an impressive sixth position last season.



