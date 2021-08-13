Five Hearts of Oak players earn Black Stars call-up - Report

League and FA Cup champions, Accra Hearts Oak

Ghana head coach Charles Akonnor has handed invitation to five Hearts of Oak players in his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double header against South Africa and Ethiopia, according to reports.

Akonnor together with Ghana FA technical director Bernard Lippert keenly followed the performance of players on the domestic scene during the recently ended 2020/21 season.



Lippert at some point sounded convinced about the performance of some Ghana Premier League players and even hinted about some call up.



Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has been rewarded by the Black Stars coach for his performance for the Phobians. The former WAFA defender probably enjoyed his best season at Hearts since his arrival in 2013. With the seemingly lack of solution at Ghana’s persistent right-back Akonnor has handed Fatawu a call up.



Midfielder Benjamin Afutu is also called up. During the season he became a specialist for headed goals as he netted 5 times in the league and also grabbed a few crucial goals in the FA Cup. His performance in the middle for Samuel Boadu’s side got many fans drooling with some claiming he could walk straight into the Black Stars No.6 position and make it his own.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah makes a return to Akonnor’s list after receiving his second from the head coach. After keeping 12 clean sheets in as many appearances from the Phobians he has been rewarded with the call up.



Attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who has enjoyed a flourishing season for the Phobians has also been called up. From winning the WAFU Zone B U20 gold medal to scoring the winning goal for Ghana at the U20 AFCON the youngster has enjoyed a season remember and Akonnor will have no reason to leave him out of his squad for the game. He was even the top scorer of the MTN FA Cup with 6 goals.



Central defender Robert Addo Sowah has been a discovered for the Phobians and for his outstanding performance has been invited by Akonnor to compete for a place in the Black Stars central defensive department.