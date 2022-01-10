Five Morocco key players to miss Ghana clash due to COVID-19 - Report

Morocco National Team

Morocco face Ghana at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo

Youssef En-Nesyri ruled out of Morocco-Ghana game – Report



Morocco, Ghana look to end AFCON trophy drought



Coronavirus has hit Morocco camp a few hours to their crucial Group C opener against Ghana at the Ahma Stadium on January 10, 2022.



According to reports, Quintet Ayoub El Kaabi, Aymen Barkok, Ryan Mmaee, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Badr Banoun are all set to miss the highly anticipated match at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.



Apparently, head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has been dealt with a big blow and would have to improvise to start the tournament on a good note regardless.

The Bosnian is expected to line up a depleted team from the remaining 23 three-man squad against Ghana at 16:00 GMT.



Ghana, on the other hand, have injuries issues as right-back Andy Yiadom is a doubt for the match. However, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso who joined the with a knock are reportedly fit and ready for the future.



This will be the fourth meeting between the two at the African Cup of Nations. In the previous three, both sides have one each with one match ending in a draw.



While Ghana will be aiming for a good start and possibly go on to end their forty year AFCON trophy drought, the North Africans similarly would want to end their 42 years wait for the AFCON trophy.