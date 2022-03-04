Five Super Eagles stars who did not make the squad for the Ghana game

Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria named their squad to face Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs on Friday, March 4, 2022 with some key players missing from the list.

Though coach Augustine Eguavoen named a strong squad dominated with nine attackers, some players from the AFCON 2021 squad were missing.



The new squad is made up of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders and 9 forwards with some 7 players on stand by.



However, the likes of Kelechi Nwakali, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, John Ogu and Kingsley Michael were all not called up to camp.



Players missing from the Super Eagles squad



Kelechi Nwakal

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder for SD Huesca in La Liga 2 was left out of the squad to face Ghana. Nwakali was part of the Super Eagles squad at the AFCON 2021.



The player made three appearances, coming on twice as a substitute in the group stages.



However, since his return to Spain, the player has fallen below the pecking order and has made just 1 appearance in 8 matches.



Alex Iwobi



The 25-year-old who has been a constant member of the Super Eagles squad had to be excluded from the list because of the suspension he is serving.

The Everton player was sent off after coming on as a substitute in their game against Tunisia at the 2021 AFCON.



The Everton player was handed a yellow card initially but after a VAR review the referee sent him off with a red card.



Samuel Kalu



The 24-year-old who made his debut for Nigeria in 2018 has not been considered for selection again. The England-based player missed out on the AFCON 2021 squad as well.



The player has been inactive for Watford this season. Kalu has made 17 appearances and scored twice for Nigeria.

John Ogu



The experienced midfielder is one of the players fans believe should have been included. The 33-year-old has been in action in all matches for his Israeli club Hapoel Nof HaGalil. He was part of the squad in Cameroon but did not make any appearance.



Kingsley Michael



The player who plies his trade with Serie A side Bologna has been left out due to an injury. Since September 2021, the player has been injured. He made a return in Bologna’s match against Udinese but got injured again and has since not returned.