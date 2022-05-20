Five Youth and Sports Centers to be completed by end of the Year - NYA CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Authority, Pius Enam Hadzidze

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Authority, Pius Enam Hadzidze, says the government is prioritizing on completing five out of the 10- Youth and sports centers across the country.

According to Pius, five of the projects in the following areas Axim, Dunkwa-Offin, Wa, Dormaa, and Koforidua are currently under construction.



The former deputy Communications Minister told Happy Sports in an exclusive interview that those currently under construction will be completed and commissioned by end of the year.



“We are going to ensure we complete the projects. Our plan is to ensure we finish five of the projects before moving on to the others”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya.



“Axim, Dunkwa-Offin, Wa, Koforidua, and Dormaa are currently under construction and we are committed to ensuring the work is done. Government wants to prioritize these five centers and get them done”.

“We want to finish the project as soon as possible so the youth of this country will benefit from it”.



The facilities, when completed, will house an 8-lane athletic track, a FIFA standard pitch, career counseling center, basketball and handball courts as well as a multi-purpose sports hall, a restaurant, and an ICT center. The mini-stadium can seat up to 5,000 people.



The project which started in 2018 under former Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah was expected to be completed within 18-months.