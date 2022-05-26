Five big misses from Black Stars' 2023 AFCON qualifiers squad

Black Stars winger, Jeffery Schlupp

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has named his 33-man squad for the impending 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



The team will also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.



Here are five big names who could not make the squad, hence, will miss the games in June.



Jeffery Schlupp



Schlupp made the second-highest appearance among the Ghanaian players. He played 32 games for Crystal Palace this season.



He was involved in 5 goals, scoring 4 and assisting 1, making him the third Ghanaian with most goal involvement.



He made 18 interceptions, won 25 tackles out of 46, made 31 clearances, and won 31 aerial battles. He created two big chances.

The winger, however, was left out of Otto Addo's 33-man squad for the qualifiers.



The reason for his omission is unknown as Otto is yet to address the press regarding his call-ups.



Jeffery Schlupp last played for the Black Stars in 2021 against Ethiopia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Thomas Partey



The Black Stars deputy captain has been nursing an injury since April. He returned to full training before Arsenal's final game of the season against Everton. But he missed the matchday squad.



According to reports, Arsenal suggested that the midfielder be excused from the Ghana squad for precautionary reasons.





Alfred Duncan



The Fiorentina midfielder is one of the names many were expecting to see on the list.



He has had an impressive season in the Serie A, which he capped it with an outstanding goal against Juventus to secure European football for the Mauve and Whites.



Despite his form, he could not make the cut for the qualifiers. Alfred Duncan last played for Black Stars in 2019 against South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Andy Yiadom



Andy Yiadom played a part in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in March 2022.

He had a good season in the Championships and was one of the best performers, who saved Reading from relegation.



Yiadom appeared in WhoScored team of the season. However, he missed out on the squad for the AFCON qualifiers.



Alexander Djiku



Alexander Djiku has been a consistent member of the Black Stars since his debut in 2021.



The Strasbourg defender played a vital role in the Black Stars' world cup qualification.



Reports indicate that due to 'personal issues' the players requested to be secured from the squad.





