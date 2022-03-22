Five big misses in Ghana’s squad to face Nigeria

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

There were some big misses in the Black Stars squad that was named on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 for the games against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Many were expecting to see some big-name players in the squad but interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo pulled a surprise on Ghanaians in the 27-man squad.



Although the squad has been ruined with absentees due to injuries and suspension, there some players who were surprisingly left out by coach Otto Addo.



Some of these big misses are due to the coach’s decision whiles others are due to rejection of invitations by Black Stars coaches.



Here are the big misses in Ghana’s squad against Nigeria



Majeed Ashimeru





The former WAFA player is arguably one of Ghana’s best midfielders abroad. Ashimeru has made 31 appearances for Anderlecht this season and has contributed to 5 goals which have seen him score 3 and provide 2 assists.



When it comes to national assignments, Ashimeru has not enjoyed a good ride with the Black Stars. The midfielder has featured only twice for the national team. He was left out of Ghana’s squad for the AFCON despite being fit.







Jeffery Schlupp







With 23 matches in the Premier League this season, Jeffery Schlupp has been left out of Ghana’s squad against Nigeria. Despite being a midfielder, Schlupp has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists.

Since making his Black Stars debut in 2011, Schlupp has played in 20 games for Ghana and scored just once.



Several fans were looking forward to his inclusion in the squad but the English-born Ghanaian was excluded in the squad.



Mohammed Salisu







Despite several reports of his inclusion, the Southampton defender was not included in the Black Stars squad.



According to Mohammed Salisu’s uncle, the player was willing to play for Ghana. But it appears, Salisu is still undecided on his decision to play for the Black Stars.

Sulley Muntari







The Hearts of Oak midfielder’s inclusion would have been vital to the Black Stars in their quest to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old who has proven that he still has what it takes to play in big matches was not included in Otto Addo’s squad.



The former Inter Milan man since joining Hearts of Oak has been a regular for the Phobians and his performance convincingly won the hearts of many Ghanaians who believed he would important to the national team.



Harrison Afful





One player whose alleged inclusion in the Black Stars raised the hope of Ghanaians who felt that the right-back position was suspicious.



The former Columbus Crew right-back had been out of the national team for the past three years and was expected to make the squad. But however, he was left out in Otto Addo’s squad for the game.



