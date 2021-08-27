Five coaches nominated for Nasco coach of the season award

Great Olympics’ coach Annor Walker has been nominated alongside Mariano Baretto, Vladislav Viric, Prosper Narteh Ogum and League winner Samuel Boadu for the NASCO GPL Coach of the season award.
The winner will be announced at a brief presentation ceremony at the head office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30 at 6pm.
The winner will receive a shopping voucher worth GH¢8000 and a personalized trophy.
Below are the statistics of the five nominees:
Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum (WAFA SC)
34 Matches
16 Wins
08 Draws
10 Losses
46 Goals Scored
38 Goals Against
3rd Position
Mariano Barreto (Asante Kotoko SC)
18 Matches
08 Wins
06 Draws
04 Losses
23 Goals Scored
15 Goals Against
2nd Position
Annor Walker (Great Olympics)
29 Matches
12 Wins
06 Draws
11 Losses
30 Goals Scored
31 Goals Against
6th Position
Samuel Boadu (Medeama SC & Hearts of Oak)
34 Matches
18 Wins
09 Draws
07 Losses
43 Goals Scored
23 Goals Against
1st Position
Vladislav Viric (Dreams FC)
24 Matches
10 Wins
06 Draws
08 Losses
34 Goals Scored
25 Goals Against
7th Position
