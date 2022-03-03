Five facts about Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh is steadily establishing his name as one of the best Ghanaian midfielders playing in Europe.



The Saint Pauli midfielder is having an incredible second season with the Bundesliga 2 side after signing a three-year deal in 2020.



Kyereh won the hearts of Ghanaians with a dedicated performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations against Comoros.



The midfielder has 8 goals, 11 assists in all competition for Pauli, including two freekick goals in his last two games.



His form has made him the talk of the town. Hence, here are five facts about him.



Born in Ghana

Daniel Kofi Kyereh has lived all his life in Germany where he started his football career and also had his education.



Unlike other Ghanaian foreign-based players who were born and bred abroad, Kofi-Kyere was born in Ghana, Accra, but was raised in Germany, Brunswick.



Injury almost crushed his football dreams



Kyereh started his football career in Brunswick, joining the Eintracht Braunschweig youth team. Due to his great talent, Wolfsburg captured him to join the U-17 in 2012.



He possessed all the qualities to become a top player, but a cruciate knee ligament injury almost brought his career to an end in 2014.



Following the injury, he was released from Wolfsburg at age 18. After staying on the sideline for several months, German fourth-tier side, TSV Havelse bet on him.

He, fortunately, got his career back on track after four seasons at Havelse where he scored 16 goals during his stay. He later Wehen Wiesbaden in the German third tier, managing to secure promotion for the team in his first season- scored a brace in the playoff finals.



Kyereh then moved to St Pauli as a free agent in the summer of 2020.



Drip Lord



For modern-day footballers, being fashionable is now the norm. Some stylishly turn up for their summer breaks and their few moments from football.



Kyereh is not an exception as he has many times shown his state for fashion on social media.





Chose Ghana over Germany



Daniel Kofi Kyereh was eligible to play for both Ghana and Germany. He was willing to play for either country but was looking for who steps up first.



Ghana FA got in contact first and thus he agreed to play for the Black Stars. He made his debut in Ghana's 1-0 against Ethiopia in September 2021.



"My friends are often asking me this and I've not had any contact from either federation yet, but I would certainly love to play for a national team. Both countries would be an option for me – I would play for the first country to show an interest in me," he said in a previous interview quoted by bundesliga.com.



Kofi Kyereh has made five appearances for the Black Stars since his debut.



Does back flips as goal celebration

Footballers have their trademark celebration that they do whenever they score. Some have two more while others stick to one. Nonetheless, it all depends on the time or moment or the magnitude of the game in which the goal is scored that inspires a particular celebration.



Kofi Kyereh in that regard does mostly backflips when he scores. He is an expert with flips and therefore does a variety of them.



