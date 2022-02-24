Five interesting facts about Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, turned 38 years on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The manager is tipped to become one the best coaches to have hailed from Ghana due to the impressive achievements in his early career.



On his special day, GhanaWeb walks you through what you need to know about the fast-raising manager.



Holds HND in Purchase and Supply



Samuel Boadu has a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Purchase and Supply from Kumasi Technical University. Boadu's educational life started at Adum Presbyterian Basic School before having his High School education at Kumasi High School.

Played for three Ghana premier league clubs



Boadu has had a life dedicated to football. He played football during his high school days. He combined football and education to become a professional football while managing to pass through tertiary education successfully.



He went through the ranks of Ghana football from colts to the top flight.



Samuel Boadu after a good spell at the Division one side, Bibiani Gold Stars joined GHAPOHA in 2003.

He moved to Berekum Arsenal after just a season than to Prestea Mine Stars two seasons later. At my Stars, he spent four years. He left the shores of Ghana to join Burkinabe side ASFA Yennenga. Unfortunately, an injury in 2008 brought his career to an end at age 24.



Started coaching career in 2008



Samuel Boadu, following his injury took a path in coaching in order to stay in touch with football.



After passing through GFA and CAF organized coaching courses, he began his new adventure at Kumasi-based Colts club, Fantomas FC.

In his coaching days at the Ghanaian third tier, Boadu took three different Divison Two clubs to the middle final, FC Porto, Latex Foam FC, and Shooting Stars FC.



He later moved to Asokwa Deportivo then to Medeama in 2017. After four seasons at the Tarkwa based side, he got poached by his current club Hearts of Oak in 2021, signing a 3-and-half-year deal with the Phobians.



First Hearts coach to win treble



Samuel Boadu joined Hearts of Oak in the middle of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League while the club trailed 7 points off league leaders Asante Kotoko.

He managed to steer the rainbow side to clinch the little for the first time in 11 years. The triumph was Samuel Boadu's first-ever silverware.



Samuel Boadu won three trophies in his first season at Hearts of Oak



Boadu not only won the league but had an astonishing achievement with Hearts of Oak within the shortest time.



He won treble for the club, beating Ashanti Gold in the finals of the FA Cup which made them automatic winners of the Super Cup after winning the double.