Five major talking points after Black Stars beat South Africa

Black Stars celebrate win over South Africa

• Wakaso and Kamaldeen shine in Black tars win over South Africa

•Referee Ndiayi in the spotlight for awarding Ghana a 'dubious' penalty



•Jordan Ayew fail to score the Black Stars yet again



The Black Stars have booked a spot in the playoffs of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying round after beating South Africa in Cape Coast.



Andrew Ayew slotted home a penalty to guide Ghana to a 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana as the former finished on top of Group G.



The epic group decider at the Cape Coast Stadium has generated many talking points that can be looked at.



Here are five of the topics discussed after the game

The penalty awarded Ghana



Referee Maguette Ndiaye has been in the spotlight since last night for awarding a controversial penalty to Ghana.



Rushine De Reuck tripped Daniel Amartey while defending a corner, and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.



Many believe there was not much contact to aid Amartey's exaggerating fall, let alone award it as a penalty.



SAFA to ask FIFA and CAF to investigate the match



The big news the morning after the game is that the South African Football Federation(SAFA) is set to write to CAF and FIFA to investigate a supposed 'fixed' match.



CEO of the association, Tebogo Motlanthe, confirmed in an interview with timeslive.co.za



"We suspect the game was fixed, and our position is that it must be investigated. The conduct of the match officials left much to be desired, and we want both Caf and Fifa to investigate. We salute the boys and the technical team for the good work they have done,"



Workerholic Wakaso win over his critics



Mubarak Wakaso has come under a lot of backlash in his recent outing in the Black Stars shirt. But yesterday was a different story.

Although he did not have his A-game, his energy and presence in the midfield did not go unnoticed, as many were pleased with him in that regard.



Jordan Ayew goal drought continues



Jordan Ayew is yet to score in his last eight matches for Ghana. The striker last scored in a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in March this year.



Yesterday could have been the end to his goal drought, but the Crystal Palace forward missed a glaring opportunity to put the team in front.



His miss and long goal drought has put him sixth on Ghana's trend list on Twitter.



Kamaldeen Sulemana earns applauds

Many Ghanaians believe he was the man-of-the-match against South Africa. Kamaldeen was unplayable on the flanks, although the bad state of the turf disrupted his take-on sometimes.



He earned a standing ovation when he was subbed off later in the match. The Rennes winger's performance has been a major talking point.