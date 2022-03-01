Five new players who could be named in Black Stars squad for Nigeria game

Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is expected to announce Ghana's squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup play-off.



Addo is said to be preparing to present his list to the Black Stars management committee on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



The committee as part of their meeting on the aforementioned date will review the list.



The squad could see some faces as Ghana look to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar to make up for a poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).



Here are five new faces to expect in the squad



Salis Abdul Samed

The Clearmont foot's defensive midfielder earned his debut call up to the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON. However, due to an injury, he sustained after the call-up, he failed to join the team for the tournament in Cameroon.



The 21-year-old has already made his injury return and has started in 7 of Clearmont Foot's 8 Ligue 1 games, playing 90 minutes in 5 of those.



His regular game time could see him earn a second call up and hopefully honour it this time.



Salisu Mohammed



Mohammed Salisu is rated among the best center backs in the English Premier League currently.



He has an incredible number to match his performances for the Saints. He could be a key figure in Ghana's quest to qualify for the World Cup.

The defensive stalwart is yet to appear for the Black Stars, having rejected two call-ups to focus on club football.



However, his uncle Yakubu Ahmed confirmed in an interview with Sikka FM that the 22-year-old has finally agreed to play for the Black Stars.



“He will be playing for Ghana soon. He has assured us that he will play in the World Cup qualifiers. He cleared the air about his absence in the AFCON but assured of availability for the World Cup qualifiers,” he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.



Antoine Semenyo



Antoine Serlom Semenyo is a Ghanaian striker who plays for Bristol City in the English Football League Championship.

The young striker has been in fine form this season for Bristol City. He has 14 goals involvement for the second-tier side in 22 matches(6 goals 8 assists).



The British-born Ghanaian won the player of the month February in 2022.



He could be one of the new faces to pop up in Otto Addo's list to face Nigeria.



Seidu Alidu



Alidu Seidu plays for Clearmont Foot in the French Ligue 1. After spending most of the first round on the bench, Seidu earned a regular place in the starting eleven during the second round of the league. He has started 6 out of 7 games since January.



The center back has kept two clean sheets in the process. Following his good run and regular playing time, Siedu could be called up to the National Team for the first time ever.

Hudson-Odoi



The Chelsea winger is still undecided regarding his international career. He has played for the English national team on three occasions but is still available to switch nationality to play for Ghana.



The father and agent of the British-born Ghanaian, Bismark Odoi has met with Blak Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton.



Odoi could be a surprise name in Otto Addo's squad after the meeting held between Hughton and Bismark turn to be a success.



