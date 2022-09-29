Five 'outsiders' who could break into Ghana's final 26-man squad for World Cup

Danlad Ibrahim, Salis and Jeffery Schlupp

Per coach Otto Addo’s comment, the Black Stars squad for the World Cup has been settled with the coaching team having a fair idea of the players who will be making the 26-man squad for the trip to Qatar.

As he said, at least 70% of the players who made the squad for the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua could well be on their way to Qatar.



With some spaces still up for grabs, GhanaWeb looks at some players who were not part of the squad for the friendlies but could make the final 26-man squad for the World Cup.



Alidu Seidu



If Otto Addo’s comments are anything to go by, then Alidu Seidu could make the squad if the differences with the coaching team are resolved.



He was left out not based on form but because Otto Addo was not convinced about his commitment to the team.



The Lens midfielder is seen as the perfect partner and alternative to Thomas Partey whose injuries seem not to be going away.

Jeffery Schlupp



Like Seidu, Schlupp is also another player who despite enjoying game club cannot seem to find his way into the Black Stars.



His issue, as per reports is due to his decision to boycott or prematurely retire from the national team due to some unresolved issues.



With coach George Boateng recently visiting him, there is hope that he could reverse his decision and play for Ghana at the World Cup.



Joseph Paintsil



Another who could also be paying for his previous sins. Joseph Paintsil did not make the squad because he failed to honor previous call-ups in June when the team engaged in AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 Kirin Cup.

Despite his impressive form in the 2022/2023 league, Paintsil was not called as Otto Addo believes he has other options.



Though the wings seem to be packed with talents, Paintsil could get a spot if he continues to rack up the numbers, it will be hard for Otto Addo to overlook him.



Paintsil has been involved in six goals in the ongoing season.



Danlad Ibrahim



The goalkeeping position looked to have been settled with Ofori, Wollacott, and Manaf Nurudeen cementing their place but the continuous clamor for a local representation in the team could swing things in Danlad’s favor.



He is one of the best goalies in the local league and if he continues to impress Asante Kotoko, he could be on his way to Qatar.

Emmanuel Gyasi



The Spezia deputy skipper has surprisingly been left out of the Black Stars call-up in recent times despite consistent football at the club level.



In the Italian Serie A, he has played 8 times this season, polling just one assist but what stands out about him is his work rate and ability to influence play.



He could break into the Ghana team if he adds numbers to his incredible work rate and discipline.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:









KPE/BB