Five persons charged with misconduct in Dreams vs Berekum Chelsea match

E5d4OPiWEAMs9A8 1 610x400 Chelsea defeated Dreams 1-0

Wed, 7 Jul 2021 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The GFA Prosecutor has charged the five persons in relation to misconducts after the Ghana Premier League match between Dreams FC and Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Head Coach of Dreams FC Vladislav Viric has been charged on three counts of misconduct with Berekum Chelsea Head Coach Abdul Hanan-Abu also charged on one count of misconduct.

Two Officials of Dreams FC, Haruna Seidu, Kofi Akosa Agyei  and a Player Agyenim Boateng have all been charged for misconducts in the said match.

The charged Officials and the Player are expected to submit written statements of defence or choose the option to appear before the GFA Disciplinary Committee to answer to the charges.

