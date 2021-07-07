Five persons charged with misconduct in Dreams vs Berekum Chelsea match

Chelsea defeated Dreams 1-0

The GFA Prosecutor has charged the five persons in relation to misconducts after the Ghana Premier League match between Dreams FC and Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Head Coach of Dreams FC Vladislav Viric has been charged on three counts of misconduct with Berekum Chelsea Head Coach Abdul Hanan-Abu also charged on one count of misconduct.



Two Officials of Dreams FC, Haruna Seidu, Kofi Akosa Agyei and a Player Agyenim Boateng have all been charged for misconducts in the said match.

The charged Officials and the Player are expected to submit written statements of defence or choose the option to appear before the GFA Disciplinary Committee to answer to the charges.