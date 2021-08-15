Five players dropped by Black Stars B coach Annor Walker - Report

Black Stars B head coach Annor Walker

Black Stars B head coach Annor Walker has pruned down his squad by dropping some players from the 43-man squad he called up last week.

The Great Olympics trainer hinted on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM that he was going to downsize the squad to make space for some fresh call up.



Blogger Mahama Shaibu has reported he has already dropped five players.

Alhassan Siisu of Steadfast, Terry Yegbe of Vision FC, Dreams FC duo Victor Oduro and Maxwell Arthur are amongst the players dropped.