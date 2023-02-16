Five players likely to miss Chris Hughton’s first game as Black Stars coach

Black Stars players

Five key players of the Black Stars could miss Ghana’s first game in 2023 after picking up injuries with their respective clubs.

The qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations resume in March and Ghana have doubleheader against Angola.



Four players who were part of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup who could miss out on action if they don’t recover in time for the match.



The match will also be the first match for coach Chris Hughton who was recently appointed as head coach of the senior national team.



Here are the 5 players who could miss Ghana’s first match in 2023



1. Alidu Seidu



The defender got injured in Clermont Foot’s game against Lille in the French League. After undergoing successful surgery, the 22-year-old is expected to recover in four weeks’ time.

Alidu Seidu was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played a key role in Ghana’s defence.



2. Elisha Owusu



The AJ Auxerre player got injured in training ad had to be carried off the pitch by his teammates. Elisha Owusu injured his Achilles and after careful examination doctors found out that the player had a tear.



The midfielder who played for the Black Stars at the World Cup tournament has unfortunately been ruled out of the season and would miss Ghana’s match against Angola.







3. Daniel Kofi Kyereh

The 26-year-old suffered a ruptured ligament and will be unable to play for the rest of the season. He sustained the injury during a training session, resulting in a tear in a cruciate ligament.



His club, Freiburg announced that the injury was serious and the player has been ruled out for the season to help him to recover.







4. Thomas Partey



The Arsenal star player got injured ahead of their crucial game against Manchester City in the Premier League. Partey trained with the team on Tuesday but had to be sidelined in their match on Wednesday against Man City.



It’s feared that the player had a muscular problem and needs some time to recover. It’s unknown if the midfielder could be available for Ghana’s game against Angola in March.





5. Joseph Paintsil



The Black Stars winger suffered a shoulder injury in KRC Genk's defeat to Royal Antwerp. The 25-year-old left the pitch in pain after efforts to get him back on the pitch proved futile. Paintsil was expected to undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury.



The player who missed the World Cup could be a major doubt for Ghana’s game against Angola.



Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV













JNA/KPE