Five players who played for Ghana at the World Cup that you might have forgotten about

L-R Techie-Mensah, Eric Addo, Quincy, Habib Mohammed, Albert Adomah

Ghana have participated in three FIFA World Cup tournaments, in 2006, 2010, and 2014, with essentially three different squads.

The tournaments' standout names included Stephen Appiah, Haminu Dramani, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and a few others.



There are others who equally represented the country in any of the three World Cup tournaments, but many people forget they were ever a part of the squad for any of the competitions let alone feature in the matches.



Here are five players you might have forgotten that they played for Black Stars at the World Cup



Alex Tachie-Mensah



The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward was part of Ghana's squad for the 2006 World Cup.



He earned his maiden call-up while at Ebusua Dwarfs in 2001. Tachie-Mensah played a total of 11 matches in his international career.

At the World Cup, he came on as a substitute in Ghana's 2-0 loss to Italy.



He made his second appearance also as a substitute in the 2-1 win over USA, coming on in the 80th minute.



The retired footballer had more minutes when Ghana faced Brazil in the round of 16. He came on in the 70th minute to replace Mathew Amoah. Ghana lost the game 3-0.



Habib Mohammed



The former King Faisal defender was one of the three local players who made the 2006 world cup squad.



Habib played two matches out of four. He played full throttle against Cezch Republic and USA with Ghana winning both games.

Habib played a total of 8 matches for Ghana in his international career before his retirement.



Quincy Owusu Abbeyie



The Netherland-born Ghanaian was a member of the Black Stars squad that finished in the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



Quincy Owusu Abbeyie featured in two of Black Stars' five matches at the tournament. He came on in additional time in Ghana's opening group game against Serbia. The Black Stars won 1-0.



His last appearance at the World Cup was against Australia. He also came on as a substitute, this time in the 56th minute.



Quincy in his Black Stars career played 12 matches, scoring 2 goals. He served Ghana from 2008 to 2011.

Eric Addo



Among the listed players, Eric Addo made the most appearance for the Black Stars, 48. He played for the Black Stars from 1998 to 2010.



He was part of Ratomir Dujković's 23-man squad for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



He played in all four matches at the tournament, starting two of those. He played full time in the 2-0 defeat to Italy and came off in the 56th minute in the 3-2 loss to Brazil.



He came on as a sub against Czech Republic and USA in the group stage.



Albert Adomah

The Queens Park Rangers forward was part of James Kwesi Appiah's squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He made one appearance at the tournament.



He replaced Christian Atsu in Ghana's group opener against USA in the 78th minute. Ghana lost 2-1 and failed to make up for the loss in the subsequent matches.



The Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage.



Albert Adomah switch nationality to play for Ghana in 2011. He has since played 19 matches, scoring 2 goals.



The 34-year-old last featured for Ghana in 2018.



EE/KPE