Five reasons behind Prosper Ogum's unexpected resignation

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh

Prosper Ogum Narteh's unexpected resignation as Asante Kotoko's head coach has sparked several rumours about what prompted his decision.

During a Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 21, 2022, Ogum informed the Kotoko board of his decision by word of mouth.



The former WAFA trainer is yet to submit his official resignation letter, administrative manager, Emmanuel Dasoberi has confirmed.



“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



Following his 'unofficial resignation,' supporters have been divided, with some blaming management and others believing that whatever the case, Ogum could have found a better way to reconcile than to resign.



According to reports, Ogum had already decided to resign following a series of events that occurred during and after the season.



Here are five reasons that reportedly led to Proper Ogum Narteh's 'unofficial' resignation

Fabio Gama's departure



The management of the club Ogum had a fall out with Ogum over outgone Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama.



Since Ogum took over as the manager before the start of the 2021/2022 campaign, he preferred his signing Richmond Lamptey to Gama, the fan favourite and the face of the club.



After that, the Brazilian decided not to renew his contract, which was set to expire at the end of the season.



The management then suggested to Ogum to give Gama playing time in order to extend his stay. However, the manager refused.



Gama was only added to the team after Lamptey was injured along the way. He declined the proposal to extend his stay and left as a free agent.

Ogum felt left out of transfers deals



The manager was reportedly left out of the transfer discussions by the top hierarchy.



The manager was not informed of the three Kotoko players' trail at Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova. The situation enraged him and appears to have influenced his decision.



Management deemed Ogum rigid to handle



According to other rumours, the management find Ogum difficult to manage.



This is because Ogum's perspective on how things should be done differs from that of management.

Also, the manager feels he should assume firm control of his team.



Board failing to grant his wish



According to the administrative manager, Dasoberi, the manager tabled a request of signing 17 new players while sacking 10.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs."



“It was at the point when some members of the board questioned the justification of some of his requests that Coach Prosper Ogum said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life, so the club must look for a new coach,” he added.



Unpaid Salaries

Unpaid salaries are one of the reasons for his resignation. Multiple reports claim Kotoko owe the manager three months' salary.



