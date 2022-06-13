Five talking points from Asante Kotoko's coronation day

Asante Kotoko SC win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Rightly so, Asante Kotoko have been topical after officially winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The Porcupines have grabbed the headlines following their coronation at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



It was an eventful night for the Porcupines as they were crowned champions of the GPL on their final home game of the season against Elmina Sharks.



The Reds marked their coronation with a 3-0 thumping win against relegated Sharks.



It was a beautiful game of football and a well-planned event that gave the fans value for their money. Therefore, they were many things that occurred on the day that got people talking.



Here are five talking points of Asante Kotoko's coronation day



Dong Bortey



The weird thing that occurred during Asante Kotoko's coronation is a legend of their fierce rival, Hearts of Oak turning up for the event.



Dong Bortey tormented Kotoko during his playing days but the rival fans love him regardless. Bortey was part of the Kotoko legends who ushered the trophy unto the field.

Many have commended the Asante Kotoko hierarchy for overlooking the rivalry and involving Bortey in their trophy celebration.





The left-back dropped a masterclass in the Porcupines' last game of the season and earned all the praises for it.He scored a trademark freekick that has been trending since yesterday. Many have argued that Imoro with 8 assists and 4 goals deserves a place in the Black Stars

Attendance



Asante Kotoko had their biggest attendance of the season on their coronation day and the fans were superb.



How organised, energetic and supportive they were throughout the 90 minutes was amazing.



Right after Imoro Ibrahim opened the scoring, all the fans turned on their lights to celebrate the goal in an orchestrated manner.



Images of the moment have gone viral and the fans have been commended for pulling off such a celebration.





Electrifying atmosphere at the Baba Yara as Kotoko fans light up their phones at the 25th minute to celebrate their 25th League title. pic.twitter.com/NFJijMXWkr — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) June 12, 2022

Elmina Sharks who were the opponent of the day made sure they grabbed the headlines through a kind gesture. The players gave the champions a guard of honour before kick-off.



Their class act has earned them applause on social media.





Upon winning the league, the players were handed locally-made gold medals.After images of the medals surfaced online, some have opined that it is an improvement on what were given to Hearts of Oak players last season.Meanwhile, others have ridiculed the design, saying it is not apt.