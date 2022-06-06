Five things we learnt from Ghana's 1-1 draw with Central African Republic

Black Stars draw with Central African Republic

The Black Stars picked up a scrappy draw against Central African Republic(CAR) in their second group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana shared the spoils with CAR on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Luanda, settling for a one-all draw with an unconvincing performance.



Kudus Mohammed gave Ghana the lead inside 17th minutes. Despite taking the lead, Ghana could not control the game as CAR levelled up through Karl Namnganda's fantastic strike before halftime.



Here are five lessons from the game



Ayews might not be the problem



Otto Addo made as many as 7 changes from the team that won 3-0 against Madagascar last Sunday.

Among the subs were, skipper Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew. Ghanaians have called for the two to be dropped to the bench for a long while and finally the wish was granted.



The Black Stars without the Ayews, were even worse as they dropped a below-average performance.



Ghana lack squad depth



Yesterday's game shows that the Black Stars lack squad depth.



A squad depth or balance is when massive changes in the lineup do not affect the team's style. But in the case of Ghana, the changes led to a drop in performance.

Andy Yiadom should be worried



Andy Yiadom made his first start under Otto Addo and had yet another poor performance.



Although he is a good player, Yiadom is yet to give a good account of himself in Black Stars colours.



with Dennis Odoi settling in well and Tariqe Lamptey on the verge of a nationality switch, Yiadom's chances of making the list for the World Cup get smaller day by day.



He had an opportunity to make a statement and he fluffed it again.

Otto Addo had his subs wrong



When the going got tough, Otto needed to tilt the tie in favor of Ghana with his substitutions. But he made like-for-like changes that added nothing new nor changed the team's shape.



Kamaldeen Sulemana came on for Joseph Paintsil, Fatawu Issahaku for Osman Bukari, Andre Ayew for Daniel Kofi Kyere, and Baba Iddrisu for injured Johnathan Mensah.



Jonathan Mensah is past it



Jonathan Mensah duly took all the backlash for the Central Africa Republic equaliser.

He was in a good position to prevent Karl Namnganda from scoring but he got outpaced and could not save the situation.



Perhaps his slot in the Black Stars should be handed over to a young and vibrant centre-back.



