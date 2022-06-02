Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar

The Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars hit the ground running in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Madagascar 3-0 in their Group E opener on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan beautifully set up Kudus Mohammed for the opener inside in the 53rd minute.



Three minutes later, Gyan doubled the lead through a well-worked corner as he connected a low cross by Gideon Mensah.



Substitute Osman Bukari wrapped up the win on the 84th minute when he went around the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the yawning net.



Ghana has leaped to the top of Group E following the win.



There were many positives in the match and here are the four things we learnt from the game.



Team work and commitment



The Black Stars players exhibited a high level of teamwork and commitment in winning the game.

For quite a while, the team was hungry and showed much dedication to grab the much-desired win.



Of course, teamwork brings cohesiveness and the Black Stars had that in the game on Wednesday.



Perhaps Madagascar is not a test for Ghana but in the game yesterday, the team exhibited that the understanding among them will grow game by game.







Otto Addo must solve the Andre Ayew's conundrum



Andre is undoubtedly a great player to have the Black Stars. He turns up when it matters most and such a character is needed in every team. But in the current Black Stars setup, his role needs to be defined.

Andre Ayew seemed lost on the pitch during the game against Madagascar. Clashed with Kudus Mohammed a couple of times which interrupted build-ups.



The skipper was literally all over the place without knowing his role in the team's offensive transitioning as a number 10.



Tactical discipline



Otto Addo has managed three games for the Black Stars so far and one of the obvious traits of his team is being tactically disciplined.



They eliminated Nigeria because they played according to plan. In the game against Madagascar, they stuck to the coach's books.



Each player knew his role in the team's build-up and defensive shape, which led to a dominant performance as many Ghanaians expected.



Afena Gyan is rough diamond that needs time and patience

Felix Afena scored and assisted in the win. He has scored his maiden goal for the Black Stars after three games.



He has great potential and it all came to bare in the game. But he has a lot to do in his decision-making and also his composure.



Individual display and over-elaboration might prove costly



In the first half, Ghana were desperate to score. They had many half chances but could not make it count.



Ghana struggles in the final third because they were a lot of individualism in their play. Fatawu Issahaku wanted one for himself, so he kept shooting from all angles instead of opting for the right passes that could create an opening in behind the defense.



The same can be said about Kudus Mohammed and Jordan Ayew who was desperate to end his long goal scoring.



However, the second half was much better and the goals started to flow.

