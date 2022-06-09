Five things you might not know about Otto Addo as he celebrates his birthday

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has had another year added to his age as he turns 46 years today.

Otto Addo, through Black Stars, has been a loyal servant for Ghana in so many ways.



From wearing the colours during his playing days, serving as a scout to identifying talents for the national team, serving as assistant coach of the Black Stars to leading the team to the World Cup as a manager, the German-born football personality has been a faithful servant to Ghana.



On his big day, GhanaWeb take a look into five things you might not know about the Black Stars gaffer.



Place of birth



Otto Addo is a Ghanaian born in Germany. He has lived almost all his life in the European country.

He was born in Hamburg, West German to Ghanaian parents. His parents, Mr. Ebenezer Awuku Addo and Mrs. Naomi Amiokor Ntreh(deceased) are from Bubiashie, a town in Accra, Ghana.



Black Stars debut



Otto Addo was eligible to play for both Ghana and Germany but he chose to play for the former.



He earned his maiden call-up in 1999 and made his debut in a 5-0 win over Eritrea.



In an international career that lasted for 7 years, he played a total of 15 matches for Ghana, scoring 2 goals.

He was one of the first Ghanaians born abroad to play for Black Stars at the World Cup.



Wife and children



Otto Addo has kept his wife and children off the media and there no information about his family. But his is certainly married with kids.



In April 2022, after qualifying Ghana to the World Cup, his former playmates Gerald Asamoah and Hans Adu Sarpei threw a welcome party to mark his success.



Otto Addo took to Instagram to appreciate his friends' gesture. In his message of gratitude, he mentioned his wife, Gloria for being his rock.

Favourite Ghanaian food



Otto Addo in an up-close and personal interview with Sports Journalist George Addo Junior in 2022 revealed that his favourite Ghanaian food is 'kelewele' (fried plantains seasoned with spices).



"I was running a lot, but because I love it today, so it must be kelewele."



Play at the 2002 AFCON



Most people resume and remember Otto Addo for his performance for the Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup but Otto Addo's stint with the Black Stars go beyond that.

Otto Addo played for Ghana at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations which was held in Mali.