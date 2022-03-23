Five things you need to know about Black Stars debutant Denis Odoi

Black Stars defender, Dennis Odoi

Belgian-born Ghanaian, Denis Odoi is set to make his first appearance for the Blak Stars after he was named in head coach, Otto Addo's list to face Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

The full-back is among three new faces named the squad that is Hearts of Oak defender, Denis Korsah, Gent winger, Elisha Owusu, and Odoi.



The 33-year-old after representing Belgium once, had to wait for quite a long while to get his nationality switch completed.



“The contact came when I was playing at Fulham. But the papers never got around, so I had already left that ambition behind me. But look: soon I will be international for the first time,” he told Elisha Owusu.



Here are five facts about Denis Odoi



Can play as left-back and right-back

Despite being a right-footed full-back, Odoi can also play as a left-back.



Throughout his career, he has played on both the left side and the right side of defence. He first played left-back when he made his debut for the Belgium U-21 in a win over France.



TWI NEWS



Has played for 6 different clubs



Odoi started playing football at age 5. Despite playing for Stade Leuven, Anderlecht, and Genk at youth level, he started his professional career at Oud-Heverlee Leuven, spending three seasons.

He has since played for, Sint-Truidense, Anderlecht, Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen, Fulham, and Club Brugge(joined in 2022).



Has 7 goals contribution the 2021/2022 season



Denis Odoi, this season has been on good form, contributing to 7 goals in 29 matches- two goals, five assists.



Married with three kids



Odoi tied the knot with Katleen Thijs in June 2017, before giving birth to his first child in 2019. He has three kids now.

Honours



Denis Odoi in his 16 years professional career so far has 6 trophies to his credit. 2 Belgian Pro League titles with Anderlecht, 2 English Championship titles with Fulham and 1 Belgian Cup with Leuven.



