Five things you suppose know about Apple iOS update

Apple don announce im new iOS 14.5 update for di iPhone and iPad

Apple don announce im new iOS 14.5 update for di iPhone and iPad.

Di most newsy feature na di new App Tracking Transparency function - wey mean users go need "opt in" if dem want make companies track dia online activity.



Dis na di things wey catch our eye.



Unlocking iPhone wearing a mask



Apple new operating system go allow you to unlock your phone as you wear a mask .



Apple facial recognition no dey generally work when users dey wear a mask. Apple work-around also involve you also get an Apple Watch.



Apple say: "Wit Apple Watch on di wrist, unlocked, and close to iPhone, users fit simply glance at dia iPhone and dem go receive haptic feedback from Apple Watch, wey go show dia their iPhone don dey unlocked."

For anyone wey no get Apple Watch, as well as an iPhone, dis feature no go work.



App Tracking Transparency



Di new update go mean one prompt go flash up wen you wan download an app - dey ask for your permission for di app to track your online activity.



Companies like Facebook dey use di data to create highly targeted ads based on your online behavior.



Facebook don publically lobby against di new change.



Di less Facebook knows about you, di less money e fit charge for adverts.

Apple reasons for di move don get plenti questions.



If app developers no fit make as much through advertising, dem dey more inclined to charge for services - and Apple make money from dis payments.



New Emojis



Apple don introduce many new emojis in its latest update.



For example, pipo go dey able to select different skin tones for di "couple kissing" emoji and "couple wit heart" emoji.



Apple say di "Additional emoji go include characters for face exhaling, face wit spiral eyes, face in clouds, hearts on fire, mending heart, and woman wit a beard, among others.”

Siri



Apple say Siri, dia voice-controlled assistant, dey become more diverse.



"Siri no longer get a default voice, e go allow users to choose di voice wey speak to dem wen dey first set up dia device," Apple tok.



"For English, users now fit select more diverse voice options. Dis new Siri voices go use Neural Text to Speech technology for an incredibly natural sound," Apple tok.



Apple say dis updates represent longstanding commitments to diversity and inclusion.



AirTags

Apple new operating system go work wit di newly launched "AirTags".



You fit attach di small disc to things like your keys or wallet. If you lose dem, you go fit track dem wit Find My app.



Dis look very similar to another product on the market: "Tile".



