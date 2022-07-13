Five years on: Victims of Asante Kotoko accident accuse club of neglect, cry for help

Asante Kotoko were involved in accident in 2017

Asante Kotoko involved in accident in 2017

Kotoko loses member in accident



Victims of Kotoko accident remembered 5 years on



Some victims of Asante Kotoko 2017 fatal accident have cried for help as they claim the club has left them to their fate after several donations were made to the club.



Asante Kotoko were involved in a fatal accident which claimed the death of a technical member after their league match against Inter Allies in Accra.



The team’s manager, Obeng Asare died in the course of the accident as the Porcupine Warriors bus collided with a stationary vehicle.



The club received several donations from benevolent individuals and institutions to care for victims of the accident.

However, five years after the accident, some victims of the accident claim the club has ignored them.



One of the victims is quoted by Akoma Sports to have said “the club even refused to pay our medical bills, despite floods of support from supporters and other concerned individuals.”



According to a former staff of the club, who was a victim of the accident, “the club bus was not insured, and we got to know this later.”



Michael Akuffo, a former Asante Kotoko player noted that the club failed to render compensation to victims of the accident. He said, “I got nothing from the Club after that horrible accident.”



