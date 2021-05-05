FixTheCountry campaign: Ghana Petroleum Authority reduce price of fuel by 8 pesewas

Di 2021 budget announce increase in tax on fuel

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for Ghana say dem reduce de price of fuel per litre by 8 pesewas.

Dis be after dem direct oil marketing companies to place some 17 pesewas on fuel prices as part of COVID-19 levy which affect petroleum products.



After meeting plus stakeholders, de NPA reduce de increase from 17 pesewas to 9 pesewas. NPA say dis price changes go take effect from Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



Meanwhile, Online campaigners behind de #FixTheCountry campaign serve notice give police say dem go embark on street protest on May 9, 2021.



Background gist



Fuel prices for Ghana hit one of de highest after pump prices reach $1.07 dollars per litre. De latest figures spark outrage among petroleum consumers who dey express disappointment through social media hashtag #FixTheCountry.

One social media user Barnabas Nii Laryea wrote, "I just buy 100gh petrol, de gauge no even move. Tomorrow I go walk to work #FixTheCountry."De average price of fuel per litre around December 2020 Ghc 4.7 per litre, but now fuel prices hit Ghc 6.1 per litre.



Per de current price increases, if one get modern car which dey consume about 65 litres of fuel to fill up de gas tank, dis dey mean be say consumers go pay extra Ghc90 to fill dema car tanks.



Consumer who dey fill gas tank weekly for one month go pay extra Ghc360 to same amount of fuel.



#FixYourself: Response from pro govment supporters



De online campaign against govmemt get some support from pro govment supporters who dey tweet plus de hashtag #FixYourself.

He is the process of fixing the country from the global pandemic so is up to the citizenry to #FixThierAttitude#FixYourSelf#FixYourAttitude pic.twitter.com/LMRAqNNC7v — Facebook Patriots (@MrOWUSU_0) May 3, 2021

Dis reaction no go down well plus some users who say e be insensitive to tell Ghanaians to fix themselves when govment leadership dey.