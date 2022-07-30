Fixed Match: Inter Allies considering to challenge demotion at CAS

Inter Allies Football Club

Inter Allies have hinted at considering appealing its demotion by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] at the Court of Arbitration of Sports [CAS].

Allies who were relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season to Division One have been demoted to Division Two by the Disciplinary Committee of the FA after being found guilty of match-fixing against AshantiGold SC.



In the final game of 2020/21 staged at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Allies suffered a 7-2 defeat with Allies defender and captain, Hashmin Musah scoring two own goals.



Musah speaking in an interview said he intentionally scored the goals to spoil a bet which was at stake.



“I heard it in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of 5 goals to 1 against my club Inter Allies," he said.



“I decided to spoil that bet because I don’t condone betting,” he added.



He also reiterated that the technical team commended him for his action.

“After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they had staked,” he said.



I promised my coach that if he allows me to play from the bench I will spoil the bet. And after the game, my team congratulated me.”



Club Vice President, Delali Senaye, in a statement on Thursday, said they have been ‘punished severely’ despite the failure of the association to establish how the club benefitted from the outcome of the match.



According to him, they are exploring the possibility of appealing the demotion at CAS.



Inter Allies, however, on July 22, 2021, submitted internal findings to the Ghana FA to support its investigations of the match. The internal report identified Nii Amoah Gogo as the individual who allegedly attempted to manipulate the outcome of the match.