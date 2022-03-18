'Fixing local Clubs' will resurrect Ghana’s football - GHALCA Chairman

Cudjoe Fianoo, GHALCA Chairman

The Ghana League Club Association, GHALCA, Chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo says there is something seriously wrong with the country’s football administration that needs urgent attention.

Speaking on the GTV Sports + Programme dubbed “Saving Our Passion”, the GHALCA Chairman said ”resolving the problems from the scratch is the best way to go, thus, putting in place structures such as proper funding to support Clubs will help to make the local league more attractive to both external investors and players”.



Mr. Fianoo says he believes that fixing the problems at the local Club level will eventually impact positively at the national level as well”.

"When a Kotoko Player goes to Ethiopia and comes saying that he is earning five times what he was earning at Kotoko, tells us that there is something really wrong with our local League,” Mr. Finoo asked.



“Until we start building structures from scratch, Clubs will still suffer, we had players working at State Companies back then, but now there’s nothing like that”, the GHALCA Chairman bemoaned.