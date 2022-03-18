0
Menu
Sports

'Fixing local Clubs' will resurrect Ghana’s football - GHALCA Chairman

Cudjoe Fianoo GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo, GHALCA Chairman

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana League Club Association, GHALCA, Chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo says there is something seriously wrong with the country’s football administration that needs urgent attention.

Speaking on the GTV Sports + Programme dubbed “Saving Our Passion”, the GHALCA Chairman said ”resolving the problems from the scratch is the best way to go, thus, putting in place structures such as proper funding to support Clubs will help to make the local league more attractive to both external investors and players”.

Mr. Fianoo says he believes that fixing the problems at the local Club level will eventually impact positively at the national level as well”.

"When a Kotoko Player goes to Ethiopia and comes saying that he is earning five times what he was earning at Kotoko, tells us that there is something really wrong with our local League,” Mr. Finoo asked.

“Until we start building structures from scratch, Clubs will still suffer, we had players working at State Companies back then, but now there’s nothing like that”, the GHALCA Chairman bemoaned.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Akufo-Addo's 2016 tweet on cedi depreciation comes back to haunt him
Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger breaks silence
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO