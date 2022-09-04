0
Fixtures for Ghana Futsal Fa Cup semis & final match announced

Fsad Vgfsda.jpeg Fixtures for Ghana Futsal Fa Cup

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Stitch in Time FC will face Adentan Youth FC in the semi-finals stage of the Ghana Futsal FA Cup competition.

In the other match, Blessed Kickers FC will come up against San Siro FC for a place in the grand finals.

Both matches will be played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Losers of the two semis matches will face each other in a third-place match later on Sunday.

The final match is scheduled for 5 pm on Sunday.

Check the fixtures for the semis and final matches above.

