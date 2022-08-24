Fixtures for Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League released (Northern Zone)

Women’s Premier League fixtures released

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 7 – Monday, October 10, 2022, across League centres.

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have a tough test against Tamale giants Northern Ladies as they begin their title defence at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman. There is a local derby upon us in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi – where rejuvenated Fabulous Ladies host Dreamz Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf.



Newly promoted sides Tamale Super Ladies FC and Candy Soccer Academy Ladies FC have some contests to expect as they announce their presence in the top echelons of Women’s football in Ghana.



Tamale Super Ladies FC will play at the Aliu Maham stadium against Ash-Town Ladies while Candy Soccer Academy Ladies FC travels to Kumasi as a guest of Supreme Ladies.



Match Day One will also witness an epic clash between Pearl Pia Ladies FC Prisons Ladies Football Club at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will take off from Friday, October 7, 2022, and end on Monday, May 22, 2023.



Find the first round fixtures in the attached file:



