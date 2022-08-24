Fixtures for Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League released (Southern Zone)

Women’s Premier League fixtures released

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will kick off on Friday, October 7, 2022, across the two Zones.

Former Champions Hasaacas Ladies will start their campaign at home against rivals Berry Ladies while Lady Strikers welcome Army Ladies to their home grounds in Cape Coast.



Newly promoted sides Ridge City FC and Essiam Socrates Ladies will face off on the opening weekend of the season as Thunder Queens clash with Police Ladies at home.



Match Day One will also witness an epic clash between Soccer Intellectuals Ladies FC and Faith Ladies Football Club at Ajumako Asassan Park.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will take off on Friday, October 7, 2022, and end on Monday, May 22, 2023.



Find the first round fixtures in the attached file:



