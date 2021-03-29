Flashy Malawi pastor mourn 8-year-old daughter Israella as im blame Malawi goment for di death

Popular flamboyant Malawian Christian preacher, Shepherd Bushiri

Popular flamboyant Malawian Christian preacher, Shepherd Bushiri, don announce di death of im eight-year-old daughter, Israella.

Bushiri, wey millions of pipo across Africa dey follow im Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church no tok di cause of im daughter death but point am out say di doctors don tell am say dem for fit save her life if Malawi authorities no prevent her from leaving di kontri to travel go find medical treatment for Kenya.



For February, Malawi authorities prevent one private jet wey dey carry Bushiri children Raphaela and Israella, cousin Esther and mother-in-law Magdalena Zgambo from leaving for Kenya for di Kamuzu International Airport for Lilongwe.



Bushiri say di family members bin dey travel go Kenya to seek medical help for Israella.



Di Malawi government bin reverse im decision within days after Bushiri's legal team carry dem go court, but di Bushiris later cancel di Kenya trip altogether and continue to seek medical help for Malawi.



Prophet Bushiri announce di death on Monday say im no go mourn im daughter, but instead call for celebration of her life.



Prophet Bushiri dey run di ECG Church for South Africa but controversially run to Malawi for November afta im jump bail wen im dey face fraud and money laundering charges for dat kontri.

See wetin Bushiri tok about im daughter IsraellaFor im post for social media page, im say im and e wife born Isabella during time wen dem dey go through great persecution.



"She come at a time we need her and through it all, she offer my wife and I plus di whole church great comfort and enlightenment."



Bushiri say Israella na strong young girl wey love to worship and serve God even at her young age.



"She dey brilliant in her speech and possess one divine excellent in her way she speak and even tackle her studies", he add.



He say e dey sad say im daughter become a victim of di persecution wey dem dey face for South Africa.