Football DNA: ‘Ghanaian coaches are not forthcoming with information’- GFA Technical Director

Ghana Football Association Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert, has said that Ghanaian coaches and other football stakeholders are reluctant in assisting him with his work.



The GFA in the past few weeks had announced that Mr. Bernhard Lippert will lead the charge in his capacity as the Technical Director of the association to identify the DNA of Ghana football.

But according to Bernhard Lippert, majority of the coaches he had tried to reach out to are reluctant in helping him to get the job done.



“In our survey to find a DNA for Ghana football, I sent a questionnaire to all the Premier League, division one, women’s league, national team coaches and ex-footballers but almost 60% of them have still not responded to my questions and I don’t why.” Lippert lamented on Angel FM Accra.



He added that “After going through former GFA Technical Director’s blueprint that he left behind, I saw a lot of ideas and I can’t fathom why he couldn’t draft any football philosophy for Ghana.”



