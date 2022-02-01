Football administrators are more interested in making money than executing their duties – Charles Taylor

Ex-Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylo

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor believes Ghana football will progress and be a success if there are selfless people of high integrity at the helm.



According to Taylor, the current Ghana Football Association are more focused on enriching themselves than looking for the best of the country.



While speaking in an interview with Angel TV on January 31, 2022, the ex-player cited two road maps that will lead Ghana to success when it comes to football.

He noted that only honest and selfless committed players and football administrators can be able to lift Ghana’s football to the apex.



”We need people of high integrity because without honest people you will never progress,” Taylor stated adding, “then I will look out for committed and selfless people because once you have a committed management and players who are not focused on the money you will succeed.”



Taylor claimed that “the football officials we have in Ghana are more determined on the money than their work.”



The former Black Stars player’s sentiments come on the back of Ghana’s poor campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The GFA had to part ways with coach Milovan Rajevac after the Black Stars failed to go beyond the group stages despite setting sights on the AFCON title with has eluded them in 40 years.