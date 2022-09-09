0
Football can be very cruel - Pitso Mosimane reacts to Thomas Tuchel's sacking

Pitso Tuchel Pitso Mosimane and Thomas Tuchel

Former Al Ahly manager, Pitso Mosimane has labelled football as a cruel sport after learning of the sacking of Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician was dismissed after a string of inconsistencies in results since the start of the season, culminating in a humiliating 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening day of the UEFA Champions League.

Pitso who was stunned by the sacking of the "great tactician and very humble" coach, tweeted "this is a Great Tactician, Good Person and very Humble. He walked up to me and said something that weakened my knees. I did not even know how to respond to him. European and World Champion 2020/2021 Football can be very cruel."

Thoams Tuchel managed a total of 100 games as Chelsea head coach. He recorded 62 wins, 19 draws, and 18 losses within his period as the Blues manager.

He led the London side to win three major titles, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.



