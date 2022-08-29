3
Menu
Sports

Football fans heartbroken after viral photo of Sebastian Haller's new look hit social media

Sebastien Haller 987656789 Ivory Coast international and Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivorian international and Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller's appearance after undergoing chemotherapy for a testicular tumour has broken football fans' hearts on social media.

As part of his treatment, the striker has gone bald and has removed all of his facial hair.

He was diagnosed in July 2022, just a few weeks after moving to Dortmund, and has since undergone successful surgery.

"Sebastien Haller (28) will be absent from Borussia Dortmund for several months. The histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumour. Haller, therefore, has to undergo chemotherapy treatment," reads the club statement in July 2022.

Photos of the ex-Ajax striker and Ballon d'Or nominee's new look circulated online, with some football fans wishing him well in his difficult situation.

Below are some reactions



















Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto