Football fans mourn super-agent Mino Raiola's death on social media

Super football agent Mino Raiola reported dead



Football fans on social media are mourning the death of top football agent Mino Raiola.



The surprising death of the Italian super-agent has broken football fans into tears after it was confirmed on Saturday, April 30, 2022.



Raiola battled an illness that made him hospitalised back in January and went under the knife.

The report indicated that the nature of the illness was withheld.



Mino Raiola rose to prominence in football having managed some big names in the game.



The multi-lingual represented football supers stars, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and so on.



Mino Raiola has passed at age 54.



