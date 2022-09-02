Football fans predict doom for Aubameyang after picking Chelsea's 'cursed' number 9

Some football fans on social media believe former Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be a failure at Chelsea after choosing the club's 'cursed' number 9 shirt.
Aubameyang joined Chelsea on the transfer deadline day for a fee of 12 million euros and was given the number 9 shirt.
dem gee auba the number 9 jersey?.. his career is finished ???? pic.twitter.com/ARJc0ACDuu Number 9 ????????????????
I'd rather you give him number 177.
They gave Auba number 9. Oh nooo pic.twitter.com/1jGBOem2XT If Auba takes the number 9 it’s all over Why would they give Auba Number 9 nah. Why why why Auba wearing our number 9, need I say more as to how it’s going to end ?
Rival fans have asserted that the Gabonese will end up like many other strikers who wore the shirt and failed to live up to expectations, citing Fernando Torres, Romelu Lukaku, and a few other big names.
Meanwhile, some Chelsea fans have expressed their concerns, while others believe Aubamenyang's choice of the supposedly cursed number demonstrates his strong mentality.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was a victim of a robbery in Barcelona a few days before his move to Chelsea and suffered a jaw injury as a result.
According to reports, his Chelsea debut may be delayed because he will be out for four to five weeks due to the injury.
Check out some reactions below
Heartbreaking.
Let's, just, hope Auba breaks the curse! pic.twitter.com/W4Shd66a3x
Think Falcao, Higuain , and Torres smh
@Auba risks to take the number 9 shirt...????welcome to @ChelseaFC ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7uXgpWkO7f— FL3M (@flemsongs) September 2, 2022
Who gave auba the number 9 man ugh we’re doomed— Kats (@imkatta33) September 2, 2022
Auba number 9, we're fucked— ْ (@CFC_MENACE) September 1, 2022
Auba wearing number 9 pic.twitter.com/aNhRUdcfg2— ChrisHazeArt.tez Dark Elves #OBJKT #MUFC ???????? (@PrinceChrisMUFC) September 1, 2022
What if Auba took the number 9 bc he knows he sucks. I'll happily take an L if I'm wrong— Amber Pereira (@alpereiraaa) September 2, 2022
The number 9 "curse" is just a myth.@Auba prove your doubters wrong.— σѕєι нуєαмαηg ⑦ (@iamoseihyeamang) September 2, 2022
Vim???? https://t.co/b4XreGKZD6
Chelsea fans rn after seeing Aubameyang take the number 9 shirt????#Chelsea #Aubameyang #auba #TransferDeadline #fabrizioromano pic.twitter.com/7ErLfunc5U— therealesthamid (@therealesthamid) September 2, 2022
Why dem go give Auba 9!!! That number is shii— ＴＵＮＤΞ???? (@joshy_szn) September 2, 2022
Woke up to see Auba took the number 9 ???????????????? I guess we didn’t address our striker problem— Lincoln Burrows (@KBurrows0) September 2, 2022
Auba take number 9 gidigidi.Ego over am right now ????????????????.— ????♥️♥️♥️ (@NattyLeeCl) September 1, 2022
They gave Auba number 9 ????????????????— a n o n y m o u s ™ ???? (@Jhenfuli) September 2, 2022
Auba no!!! Anything number but 9???? https://t.co/K93l7ltwz8— Brandon (@___iambrandon) September 2, 2022
Why did Auba choose Chelsea’s number 9 shirt? Someone should please tell me.— Timileyin Omilana (@timi_omi) September 2, 2022
He wore number 17 in Barca and Dortmund. 14 was his jersey number in Arsenal!
Why must he pick the cursed jersey number 9 in Chelsea?
Auba from Gabon so that number 9 voodoo wont work on the boy.— KOT! (@shikokoti_ke) September 2, 2022
Chelsea have bought a Great striker Man.
When I heard Auba was given the number 9 jersey. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/U5zkEwn5JV— Emmanuel Oladapo (@Emmanuel_70360) September 2, 2022
why the fuck was auba given the number 9 like jesus christ there wasn’t any need— Angus ian (@angusian15) September 2, 2022
