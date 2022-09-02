4
Football fans predict doom for Aubameyang after picking Chelsea's 'cursed' number 9

Auba Number 9 0987656789 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to wear number 9 shirt at Chelsea

Fri, 2 Sep 2022

Some football fans on social media believe former Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be a failure at Chelsea after choosing the club's 'cursed' number 9 shirt.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea on the transfer deadline day for a fee of 12 million euros and was given the number 9 shirt. 

Rival fans have asserted that the Gabonese will end up like many other strikers who wore the shirt and failed to live up to expectations, citing Fernando Torres, Romelu Lukaku, and a few other big names. 

Meanwhile, some Chelsea fans have expressed their concerns, while others believe Aubamenyang's choice of the supposedly cursed number demonstrates his strong mentality.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was a victim of a robbery in Barcelona a few days before his move to Chelsea and suffered a jaw injury as a result.

According to reports, his Chelsea debut may be delayed because he will be out for four to five weeks due to the injury.

