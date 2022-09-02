Football fans predict doom for Aubameyang after picking Chelsea's 'cursed' number 9

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to wear number 9 shirt at Chelsea

Some football fans on social media believe former Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be a failure at Chelsea after choosing the club's 'cursed' number 9 shirt.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea on the transfer deadline day for a fee of 12 million euros and was given the number 9 shirt.



Rival fans have asserted that the Gabonese will end up like many other strikers who wore the shirt and failed to live up to expectations, citing Fernando Torres, Romelu Lukaku, and a few other big names.



Meanwhile, some Chelsea fans have expressed their concerns, while others believe Aubamenyang's choice of the supposedly cursed number demonstrates his strong mentality.



Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was a victim of a robbery in Barcelona a few days before his move to Chelsea and suffered a jaw injury as a result.



According to reports, his Chelsea debut may be delayed because he will be out for four to five weeks due to the injury.



Check out some reactions below



dem gee auba the number 9 jersey?.. his career is finished ???? pic.twitter.com/ARJc0ACDuu — Tahir???????? (@lifewithtahir) September 1, 2022



Number 9 ???????????????? I'd rather you give him number 177.



Heartbreaking.



Let's, just, hope Auba breaks the curse! pic.twitter.com/W4Shd66a3x — Sir Korir (@SirKorirEnock) September 2, 2022



They gave Auba number 9. Oh nooo pic.twitter.com/1jGBOem2XT — Bhell Mhe (@bhell_mhe1) September 1, 2022



If Auba takes the number 9 it’s all over — Ⓜ️ (@Marcus_JC16_) September 1, 2022



Why would they give Auba Number 9 nah. Why why why — DADDY OLIVIA ATI ZION (@AkanjiOmoGOC) September 2, 2022



Auba wearing our number 9, need I say more as to how it’s going to end ?



Think Falcao, Higuain , and Torres smh — Milli (@MME_MM) September 2, 2022

Who gave auba the number 9 man ugh we’re doomed — Kats (@imkatta33) September 2, 2022

Auba number 9, we're fucked — ْ (@CFC_MENACE) September 1, 2022

Auba wearing number 9 pic.twitter.com/aNhRUdcfg2 — ChrisHazeArt.tez Dark Elves #OBJKT #MUFC ???????? (@PrinceChrisMUFC) September 1, 2022

What if Auba took the number 9 bc he knows he sucks. I'll happily take an L if I'm wrong — Amber Pereira (@alpereiraaa) September 2, 2022

The number 9 "curse" is just a myth.@Auba prove your doubters wrong.



Vim???? https://t.co/b4XreGKZD6 — σѕєι нуєαмαηg ⑦ (@iamoseihyeamang) September 2, 2022

Why dem go give Auba 9!!! That number is shii — ＴＵＮＤΞ???? (@joshy_szn) September 2, 2022

Woke up to see Auba took the number 9 ???????????????? I guess we didn’t address our striker problem — Lincoln Burrows (@KBurrows0) September 2, 2022

Auba take number 9 gidigidi.Ego over am right now ????????????????. — ????♥️♥️♥️ (@NattyLeeCl) September 1, 2022

They gave Auba number 9 ???????????????? — a n o n y m o u s ™ ???? (@Jhenfuli) September 2, 2022

Auba no!!! Anything number but 9???? https://t.co/K93l7ltwz8 — Brandon (@___iambrandon) September 2, 2022

Why did Auba choose Chelsea’s number 9 shirt? Someone should please tell me.



He wore number 17 in Barca and Dortmund. 14 was his jersey number in Arsenal!



Why must he pick the cursed jersey number 9 in Chelsea? — Timileyin Omilana (@timi_omi) September 2, 2022

Auba from Gabon so that number 9 voodoo wont work on the boy.



Chelsea have bought a Great striker Man. — KOT! (@shikokoti_ke) September 2, 2022

When I heard Auba was given the number 9 jersey. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/U5zkEwn5JV — Emmanuel Oladapo (@Emmanuel_70360) September 2, 2022

why the fuck was auba given the number 9 like jesus christ there wasn’t any need — Angus ian (@angusian15) September 2, 2022

