Football fans react in awe to Haaland's Cryuff-like goal against Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland's goal against Borussia Dortmund

Many football fans on social media were awed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's acrobatic goal in City's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland leaped and connected Jao Cancelo's outside of the foot cross with the outside of his boot in an acrobatic fashion at the far post to give Man City a 2-1 comeback win against Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



His goal broke the internet with wild reactions on social media, especially Twitter, where many could not choose between the assist by Cancelo and the goal.



Man City manager, Pep Guardiola during his post-match compared the goal for that 1973 said when asked about Haaland's unreal finish.



“The moment Erling scored the goal…I thought: “Ah, like Johan Cruyff!”. Cruyff scored that kind of goal at Camp Nou vs Atletico Madrid,”



Read some reactions below

Erling Haaland really scored this ???? pic.twitter.com/6Wx13X9MwB — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 14, 2022

Nobody can stop @ErlingHaaland right now ???? pic.twitter.com/DO3iV4qWJv — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 14, 2022

The Erling Haaland way ???? pic.twitter.com/yejT0LOE01 — 433 (@433) September 14, 2022

Still thinking about this Erling Haaland goal ???? pic.twitter.com/sEmcCm7v45 — GOAL (@goal) September 15, 2022

The MOST DISRESPECTFUL COMPARISON of all time in the history of football was comparing Darwin Nunez to Erling Haaland. That's kinda injustice to Haland. Erling Haland has 13 goals.



Flopper Nunez has more red cards than goals. pic.twitter.com/SiclQlSC9v — Ahmednasir Molu (@molu_mohamud1) September 15, 2022

You know it's a one way ticket when



João Cancelo hits it! What a Goal! Erling Haaland⚽????



The highlights got me stunt???? — Black,Brown&White (@Heightkaygh) September 15, 2022

Just seen the @ErlingHaaland goal. What a cross by Cancelo. If that had been @Thiago6 crossing that ball for liverpool you’d see T-shirts printed asking for him to be knighted. — Matty M (@wanna_be_dj) September 15, 2022

What a sick goal from Erling Haaland. That dude is a beast. — Alemayehu Gemeda (@AlemayehuGK) September 14, 2022

Erling Haaland is a freak of nature. My word what a goal that was — Matthew (@Pitt4Life412) September 14, 2022

26 goals in 21 Champions League games. Oh, and what a goal guys. Erling Haaland. ???????????????? #UCL pic.twitter.com/BymjxdU3C5 — Denis Miles Jr.????‍????⚽️???? (@denismilesjr) September 14, 2022

That was a superb goal from a super striker — Aladi Vivian (@Aladichy) September 15, 2022

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











EE/KPE