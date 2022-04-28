Football fans react to fake death reports about Mino Raiola

football agent Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola hospitalised following serious illness

Mino Rioala deny death reports



Mino Raiola: Meet the highly-rated Italian football agent



Football fans on social media have reacted to fake reports that super-agent Mino Raiola has passed.



It was reported in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, 2022, that the Italian super-agent has passed on after battling an illness.



A few hours later, Raiola tweeted to debunk the news although he admitted to not having fully recovered from his illness.



“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate,” he wrote.



Following his tweet, football fans on social media have made fun of the turnaround of events.

Mino Raiola is highly respected in football having managed some big names in the game.



The multi-lingual is the agent of football supers stars, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and so on.



Here are some social media reactions





Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Let’s laugh at those who hurriedly tweeted “RIP Mino Raiola” ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Mr Presdent ???????? (@Korsogyimi) April 28, 2022

Reports that Mino Raiola had passed away are FALSE. The Italian super-agent is in hospital in and his condition is 'very serious', but he is not dead.



Get well soon @MinoRaiola ???? — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 28, 2022

Can’t believe every football fan on twitter just wished Mino Raiola RIP before his death. Never knew we had in advance in “death” too. ???????? — The Fosty (@KwasiNawil) April 28, 2022

So Mino Raiola fake is news ????????????? — ????Akosuayh july ???????? (@Dhrippgodess) April 28, 2022

Italian football agent Mino Raiola has denied reports of his death on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/HtzSC5lQjt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 28, 2022

