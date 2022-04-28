0
Menu
Sports

Football fans react to fake death reports about Mino Raiola

Mino 56789 football agent Mino Raiola

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mino Raiola hospitalised following serious illness

Mino Rioala deny death reports

Mino Raiola: Meet the highly-rated Italian football agent

Football fans on social media have reacted to fake reports that super-agent Mino Raiola has passed.

It was reported in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, 2022, that the Italian super-agent has passed on after battling an illness.

A few hours later, Raiola tweeted to debunk the news although he admitted to not having fully recovered from his illness.

“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate,” he wrote.

Following his tweet, football fans on social media have made fun of the turnaround of events.

Mino Raiola is highly respected in football having managed some big names in the game.

The multi-lingual is the agent of football supers stars, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and so on.

Here are some social media reactions





































Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co
I still hate Suarez - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch
Why Ghanaian footballer chose Qatar over Black Stars
Alan-Bawumia ticket is ‘rubbish, childish symbolism’ – Kwesi Pratt
Fire all striking workers, replace them with military – Prof. Adei
Kalsoum Sinare: The gorgeous wife and children of former Black Stars player Tony Baffoe
Jojo Wollacott reveals best friend in Black Stars
Please buy Ghana – Kofi Bentil ‘begs’ Elon Musk