Football fans to be vaccinated at league centres – GFA General Secretary

GFA General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo

Dr. Nsiah Asare urged football fans to take the covid-19 vaccine

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, has hinted that plans are underway to get fans vaccinated at match venues to help fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



This follows the statement by Dr. Nsiah Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health, that the government will enforce the 'no vaccination, no stadium policy' as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in January 2020.



Prosper Addo said that clubs will be working with COVID vaccination officials before, during and after games to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“We are ensuring that all the stakeholders of the footballing ecosystem are vaccinated. We have even engaged clubs to ensure that they can work with the COVID officials in their locality to bring them to match venues in this December that has been declared a month of vaccination in Ghana.”



“We will ensure that supporters get vaccinated so that in January when government moves into full swing, soccer fans would be ready so that we don’t have anybody missing on the beautiful game of football,” he said on Luv FM.



“This December, a few times we will see clubs working with Covid officials at match centres on match days so that their supporters will take advantage and get vaccinated.”



“Together we have to protect ourselves; we can’t protect one centre and leave the rest so until we get a good number vaccinated, we are all not safe and that’s why I’ll urge and plead with both the sporting and general media to push home the message together with the government in this pandemic period,” he added.