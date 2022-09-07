Football fans turn heat on Chelsea, Aubameyang after Champions League defeat

Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut against Zagreb

Chelsea began the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League with a defeat against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, September 9, 2022.

The West London club suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Croatian club which against all odds overpowered Thomas Tuchel’s side.



The two-time champions succumbed to an early goal from Orsic and did not recover from it.



At the end of the game, Thomas Tuchel blasted his team over their third defeat in five games this season.



"I didn't see it coming, obviously I was in the wrong movie," Tuchel told reporters. "I thought that the last game helped us. I thought the team was prepared, I thought we know what this is all about.



"I don't really know where this performance today comes from. A lack of determination, a lack of hunger, and a lack of intensity to actually do the things that we need at the highest level. We are clearly not where we want to be.

"I'm angry about our performance. It's not precise enough, it's not clinical enough, it's not aggressive enough on the ball, it's not determined enough. It's not good enough individually, it's not good enough as a team."



On social media, fans turned the heat on Aubameyang who drew blank in his opening game for Chelsea.



‘Investors’ are also seething with rage that their bets were destroyed by Chelsea.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nets a hat-trick for Dortmund on his debut



Aubameyang marked his debut with a goal for Arsenal



Aubameyang scores hat-trick for Barcelona on his LaLiga debut



Aubameyang's Chelsea debut subbed off after 60 minutes I prefer not to speak. pic.twitter.com/PTT20wXX1p — Egal - EGTV YT (@EGTVEgal) September 6, 2022

Aubameyang has gone to Chelsea to pay for the sins of Willian. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 6, 2022

Aubameyang vs Dinamo Zagreb | Skills, goals and highlights | better than lukaka???!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7gj0Lqp8lZ — big lad Ainsley maitland-Niles (@terrorising_a) September 6, 2022

So Aubameyang will also follow the team back to London? — Don (@Opresii) September 6, 2022

Feels good knowing Chelsea signed a washed up version of Aubameyang & not this one. Enjoy our sloppy seconds pic.twitter.com/kgRweNWzXv — Sub2TempoHD (@AFCTempo) September 6, 2022

Aubameyang will be making nice runs into space when Chelsea midfielders have the ball expecting a through ball



Bro thinks he is still at Catalonia. — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) September 6, 2022

Aubameyang's highlights in Croatia. pic.twitter.com/vS7YZbbR9Z — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 6, 2022

Fulham meets Chelsea in our next game ? They’re dead, 6:0 no bargaining. Aubameyang hat trick ???????? — Kofi Denzel 14???????????????? (@StvrDenzel) September 7, 2022

Chelsea subbed off Aubameyang after 60 minutes????



He has an Arsenal tattoo, he done this to you in a final. What do you expect????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lgWfNWt272 — UpYourArsenal????⚪????⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) September 6, 2022