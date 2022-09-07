0
Football fans turn heat on Chelsea, Aubameyang after Champions League defeat

Aubameyang Chelsea Debut.jfif Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut against Zagreb

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea began the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League with a defeat against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, September 9, 2022.

The West London club suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Croatian club which against all odds overpowered Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The two-time champions succumbed to an early goal from Orsic and did not recover from it.

At the end of the game, Thomas Tuchel blasted his team over their third defeat in five games this season.

"I didn't see it coming, obviously I was in the wrong movie," Tuchel told reporters. "I thought that the last game helped us. I thought the team was prepared, I thought we know what this is all about.

"I don't really know where this performance today comes from. A lack of determination, a lack of hunger, and a lack of intensity to actually do the things that we need at the highest level. We are clearly not where we want to be.

"I'm angry about our performance. It's not precise enough, it's not clinical enough, it's not aggressive enough on the ball, it's not determined enough. It's not good enough individually, it's not good enough as a team."

On social media, fans turned the heat on Aubameyang who drew blank in his opening game for Chelsea.

‘Investors’ are also seething with rage that their bets were destroyed by Chelsea.















