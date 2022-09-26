Football fans turn heat on social media user for claiming Beyonce is popular than Ronaldo

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo

A Nigerian Twitter has resurrected the fury of football fans across the world after claiming that American musician Beyonce appeals to more people globally than football great Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fans are seething that the Twitter user by name ‘Imoteda’ sought to belittle the popularity of Cristiano Ronaldo by comparing Beyonce to him.



Imoteda found it ‘weird’ that people assume footballers are very popular and that not a single player on the planet can be compared to Beyonce in terms of popularity.



Imoteda’s post reads “So many people think football players are crazy popular. It’s so weird. Like how can you say a football player is more popular than Beyonce? Then name two football players that even I wouldn’t recognize.”



The reactions have been outright condemnation of her post as many believe that not only Ronaldo but a host of football stars are more popular than the globally-acclaimed RnB star.



Some have referenced instances where Ronaldo garnered huge supporters online to back their claim that he is the more popular figure of the two.





So many people think football players are crazy popular. It’s so weird. Like how can you say a football player is more popular than Beyonce? Then name two football players than even I wouldn’t recognize. Lol — Imoteda (@imoteda) September 25, 2022

Bro this is more than 50 thousand people and they are only psg fans



Psg fan base is not even top 5 football biggest fan basehttps://t.co/8BCeJgF4pQ — Akoni Emmanuel (@AkoniEmmanuel) September 26, 2022

https://t.co/b8qt0pC6vs



Not even in the top 50 of the best players in the world, and he already had more audience than Beyoncé will ever have — ... (@GaboRamrez10_) September 26, 2022

Beyoncé don sell Frozen foods for Iyana Ipaja before ? pic.twitter.com/I5xovMzzjj — Bidal????????‍♀️???????????? (@bidal899) September 25, 2022

Eminem single handedly sold out Wembley twice for his concert.. How many footballers can do that on their own ..All Eminem concerts are always 60k- 80k capacity outside the United States when he is on Tour .You people are capping if you think footballers gon smoke with Musicians — Elder Statesman (@MercuryBlake_) September 26, 2022

It’s this kind of Ronaldo influence you want to compare to Beyonce? pic.twitter.com/pKNrXhRV73 — Iseunife Ajayi (@Shawnifee) September 25, 2022

This is actually a small team that just got promoted. https://t.co/39DMsWOqMk pic.twitter.com/nFdu3Lvg7Q — OGIRIMA (@Barny_Handel) September 26, 2022

Messi had Brazilians supporting Argentina against Brazil in a Copa America finals being held in Brazil. Two nations with arguably the fiercest rivalry in world football. Do you know how popular and influential you have to be to pull this off? Get the fvck out of here https://t.co/yb7g06hC2y — Official Cule 1899 ????❤???? (@dannybhadass) September 25, 2022

Lol i’d pick Peter Drury’s commentaries over renaissance https://t.co/DMdqBfocFa — Exotique (@andie_gcfr) September 25, 2022

The number of people who hate Maguire alone is more than those who have ever heard of Beyonce _ https://t.co/hST9aRMn9S — Sparrow II (@IsaacSparrowJr) September 25, 2022

My Spotify wrap when SIUUU finally drops https://t.co/GCqM1vZO8z pic.twitter.com/Evyz6NkkM9 — Gentrified Being (@Drakid7) September 25, 2022





