Football match between Ghana and Nigeria fans ends 1-1

Ghana and Nigeria fans preach peace ahead of World Cup game

Ghana host Nigeria for first leg of World Cup tie



Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification



A late goal ensured that the supporters' game between Ghana and Nigeria ended in a 1-1 draw at the AstroTurf Park in Madina on Thursday, March 24, 2022.



The Super Eagles fans took the early lead through a freekick in the first half of the game but their jubilations were cut short by the Ghanaians in the final minutes of the game.

The Ghana Supporters Union and the Nigeria Supporters Union organized the celebratory game in Madina to celebrate the peaceful atmosphere that exist between the two neighbours.



The two fan groups also used the game to preach about peace and urge their respective fanbase to go to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch the FIFA World Cup playoff first leg between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Ghana after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia are hoping to return to the Mundial in Qatar by must do so by eliminating Nigeria who are hoping to make it to the Mundial for the 7th time.



