Football mourns coach and former player Gordon Boateng

Gordon Boateng was a former player and coach

Gordon Boateng, a player, manager, and coach, died last week, and the Non-League community has united in sorrow.

The former Bishop's Stortford, Northwood, Bedford Town, Barking and Cheshunt manager was praised as a "great motivator" and "one of football's nicest people."



Boateng's old teams and colleagues paid homage to him on social media this week, all expressing their affection and respect for the man known as "The Gaffer."



@BDELLOW: Very sad – was a top bloke. Always had time for the fans. RIP Gordon



@Ollie_Bayliss: Desperately sad news this ????



@samtsmith_: First manager to believe in me, Amazing man. Thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends, RIP gaffer. ????????



@GlennNights: What the fuckkkkkkkkkk. RIP Gordon Boateng. Non league LEGEND. First guy to give me a proper chance in Essex Senior, gave me belief in a time I didn’t think I had it. Awful news man.

@essexfootie: Shocking, and sad news regarding Gordon Boateng. Chatted with him many times over the years – whether it was at Harlow, Leyton or Enfield. Taken way too soon.



@DBricknell10: Just heard about Gordon Boateng, didn’t know him very well but a well respected young man in the football communuty, may you Rest in Peace, condolences to his family.



@Patrickcgeorgex: Today is honestly a sad day for non league. We’ve truly lost a amazing person in non league. R.I.P to a legend Gordon Boateng I don’t even know what to say. Honestly. Truly one of the nicest person you’ll ever meet. ????????



@jackjpridmore: Such sad news about Gordon Boateng. Was a big character around here in the football world and was incredibly kind to me when I was starting out. One of those people that just connected with people. Shocking. RIP.



@_TimMiller: Can’t believe the sad news about Gordon Boateng today. Was always available on the phone to talk to and always put everyone else first. Was always trying to help others in the game. Thoughts with all of Gordon’s family.