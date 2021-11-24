Football prevented me from becoming a pastor - Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reveals

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Isaac Amoah has revealed his passion for football prevented him from becoming a pastor.



Amoako has disclosed that despite living in a mission house during his childhood he could not become a man of God because he loved football.



The ex-shot-stopper who is currently the head coach of Division One side Nsoatreman FC had an enjoyable career path from BA United, Asante Kotoko to Dreams FC before hanging up his boots two years ago.