Football scouts to be invited at Dasuma Radio clan tournament – Alhaji Baba

Source: Ibrahim Abdulai, Contributor

Alhaji Baba Osman Daney, CEO of Dasuma Radio has hinted that both foreign and local scouts will be invited to the Dasuma Radio Clan Tournament later this year.

The enthused Chief Executive Officer of Dasuma Radio explained that the tournament was introduced in 2019 to mark a new beginning for the people of Yendi and Dagbong at large following the installation of Yaa Naa Abukari II as King of Dagbong.



“When Dagbong got a new king after several years of protracted conflicts, we asked ourselves a simple question. How do we help to consolidate the peace that Dagbong has gotten? If you look critically, you will see that Dagbong has several clans with some of them being playmates. That is how our great grandfathers used to coexist. Today, many do not know which clan they belong to. So we decided to bring this tournament to strengthen brotherhood, peace and family ties”. He explained.



He said that upon conceiving the idea, they told the King and he was overwhelmed with happiness to hear it and gave them his blessing and support.

This brought the tournament into being with a target of getting the older folks to play the games and that was the case in the first edition. However, in the second edition, the youth took a lot more interest in it and that has since changed the dynamic of the beautiful initiative but with the same goal or even better.



“Right now we are sponsoring it from our own coffers and I believe that if we get support it will be bigger than this. So this year we intend to solicit support because our intention is to ensure that someday the tournament can be found in every corner of the country where there are Dagombas”. He said.



He further said that peace and unity is the sole architect of development and that is what the tournament brings. He prayed that the peace that Dagbong is enjoying today be continued unabated.