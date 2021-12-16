Football shouldn’t be halted because of Ashgold vs Inter Allies match fixing - GFA President

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ashgold beats Inter Allies 7-0 in alleged match-fixing

GFA opens investigation into match-fixing allegations



Ghanaians charge GFA to release findings from investigations



The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku believes that football activities should not be halted because of the match-fixing scandal that rocked the Ashgold vs Inter Allies game last season’s Ghana Premier League.



The GFA opened an investigation into Ashgold’s 7-0 win over Inter Allies in matchday 34 of the 2020/21 GPL which saw some players scoring own goals.



However, four months into the process of investigation, the GFA are yet to finalize and bring a conclusion to the matter.



While many believe that the GFA are shielding some authorities found guilty in the investigation, the Football Association’s president has called on Ghanaians to be patient with the court process.

“Investigating match fixing takes time, you can check it anywhere in the world. But that does not mean that we are brushing the issue under the carpet,” Kurt Okraku said on Wednesday in Kumasi.



He continued, “The integrity officer working closely with the prosecuting officers have leveled charges against people who are involved and they are currently going through the motion at the disciplinary level.”



“All the players involved appeared before the disciplinary committee last month. All the officials who were involved would also appear next month,” the GFA boss added.



According to him, “It’s not about somebody shielding or protecting somebody, the process is ongoing and it’s important we all have patience.



He also noted the match-fixing allegation should not halt football activities in the country.



“The fact that while the processes are ongoing, we should abandon our league or football should come to a standstill because we don’t know when the adjudicating case will end,” Kurt Okraku intimated.