3
Menu
Sports

Football world turns heat on Atletico Madrid supporters after racism against Real Madrid's Brazil players

119363207 Viniciusjunior Brazil winger, Vinicius Jnr

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans across the world have condemned the racist chants targeted at Real Madrid’s Brazilian players by fans of Atletico Madrid.

In the Madrid derby played on Sunday, September 18, 2022, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Eder Militao were racially abused by fans of Atletico Madrid.

In and outside the Wanda Metropolitano which is Atletico’s home, videos of fans hurling monkey chants at the Brazilian players trended on social media.

Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are a monkey".

Local media also reported that monkey noises and chants of "Vinicius, die" were heard throughout the game.

The latest racism act from the Atletico Madrid fans follows a video in which Vinicius spoke out against racism after players of Real Mallorca hit out at him for dancing and showboating during a game.

As the conversations waged, football agent Pedro Bravo, a guest on a Spanish TV show made racist remarks referring to Vinicius as “monkeying around”, and invited him to leave the dancing to the “Sambadrome”.

In the game, Real Madrid defeated Atletico 2-1. Rodrygo shot Madrid in the lead inside 18 minutes before Valverde added the second. Hermoso grabbed the consolation for Atletico.



















Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams