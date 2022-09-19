Football world turns heat on Atletico Madrid supporters after racism against Real Madrid's Brazil players

Brazil winger, Vinicius Jnr

Football fans across the world have condemned the racist chants targeted at Real Madrid’s Brazilian players by fans of Atletico Madrid.

In the Madrid derby played on Sunday, September 18, 2022, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Eder Militao were racially abused by fans of Atletico Madrid.



In and outside the Wanda Metropolitano which is Atletico’s home, videos of fans hurling monkey chants at the Brazilian players trended on social media.



Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are a monkey".



Local media also reported that monkey noises and chants of "Vinicius, die" were heard throughout the game.



The latest racism act from the Atletico Madrid fans follows a video in which Vinicius spoke out against racism after players of Real Mallorca hit out at him for dancing and showboating during a game.

As the conversations waged, football agent Pedro Bravo, a guest on a Spanish TV show made racist remarks referring to Vinicius as “monkeying around”, and invited him to leave the dancing to the “Sambadrome”.



In the game, Real Madrid defeated Atletico 2-1. Rodrygo shot Madrid in the lead inside 18 minutes before Valverde added the second. Hermoso grabbed the consolation for Atletico.

The racist chanting aimed at Vinicius outside the Metropolitano tonight is disgusting, depressing and, sadly, entirely unsurprising. Atleti have had a major problem with this group (who are literal Nazis) for years and chosen not to act. Until they do so, it will keep happening. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 18, 2022

Atletico Madrid fans are scumbags. Disgusting and despicable behavior from the lot. I feel for Vinicius Jr. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 18, 2022

Y sí, Vinícius y Rodrygo bailaron en la cancha del Atlético de Madrid. Lo prometieron, lo cumplieron. LA FOTO. pic.twitter.com/xDld1Y1TkJ — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) September 18, 2022

Gabriel Jesus dedicated his celebration to Brazil teammate Vinicius Junior. pic.twitter.com/zfm3NoiWcT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022

Loud monkey chants for Vinicius in the stadium. And not just from the Ultras, entire section behind me up top. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 18, 2022

Real Madrid have kicked out the Ultra Surs. Barcelona have kicked out the Boixos Nois.



If Atlético Madrid truly want to be the “equipo del pueblo,” there’s absolutely zero excuse not to ban the Frente Atlético after the monkey chants aimed at Vinícius today. Just disgraceful. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) September 19, 2022

Rodrygo and Vinicius dancing after scoring against Atletico and the pains go straight to Koke. Real Madrid are cooking ???????? — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) September 18, 2022

1-0 Real Madrid! And they do Vinicius - dance! Love it ❤️ The football - God is working so far — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ????️‍???? ???????? ???????? (@JanAageFjortoft) September 18, 2022

The sight of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo dancing in front of the Atletico Madrid fans, after some of them openly sang racist songs pre-match, was brilliant.



Talking points as Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season.https://t.co/2k1wCIpUXm — Felix Keith (@felixkeith) September 18, 2022

????️ Atlético fans outside of the stadium: “You are a m*nkey, Vinicius you are a m*nkey.” @tjcope



Disgrace. — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 18, 2022

Vinicius Jr dancing, you absolutely love to see it — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 18, 2022

Rodrygo is just 21, Vinicius is 22, Camavinga 19,Tchouameni is 22 and Valverde 24. Real Madrid will keep cooking for a long time. — UgbedeOjo (@Ayamnic) September 18, 2022

KPE